LSU 'improperly' paid vet school employee $400K, audit says

BATON ROUGE - An audit has revealed that LSU paid a worker nearly half-a-million dollars over the course of about four years despite that person failing to fulfill job requirements.

The report from a legislative auditor says the university "improperly compensated" the Veterinary School employee $400,000 in salary and additional benefits between August 2015 and September 2018. The document says the school also took insufficient action to address the employee's poor performance.

The audit also says the LSU Ag Center failed to have proper protocols in place to ensure its financial reports were accurate. Furthermore, the audit says employees at University Lab tried to circumvent school policy and improperly filled out documentation for the school's aftercare program which appeared to illustrate a "conflict of interest" for some employees.

You can read the full audit here.