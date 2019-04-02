LSU-Alabama rivalry apparent across Baton Rouge ahead of gameday

BATON ROUGE - As the LSU Tigers prepare for perhaps the biggest game of the season against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, fans from far and wide are preparing for an exciting Saturday night in Death Valley.



Businesses like Zippy's Burritos, Tacos & More are getting in the gameday spirit, poking fun at the Crimson Tide with witty signs.



"As long as Fournette can put up some yards, I think we have a chance," Zippy's employee Dakota Hostly said.



Their sign is just one of many that show it's Bama Week in Baton Rouge. With the pressure for Fournette to get open, for the perfect catch, and no post game therapy, there's no doubt one team will spend a week in the dog house.



"This year, we're more enthused, we're ready to play," LSU fan Sharron Lewis insists.



From the signs Lewis has seen on Saturdays in Tiger Stadium, she's sure this year the Tide will be rolling out of town less pumped than when they pulled in.



"I really want LSU to beat Alabama this year," she said, echoing the sentiments of many LSU fans.