83°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE- State Police are investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting.
KATC reports that the shooting occurred at a Super 7 Motel on Evangeline Thruway south of I-10 in Lafayette. The officer was not injured but the suspect was transported to a local hospital.
The suspect's condition is unknown at this time. According to a witness they heard shouting followed by gunshots, according to KATC.
The shooting is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community mourning mother and son killed in fiery crash on I-12
-
Part of Bluff Road to be closed for the summer starting Tuesday
-
Thousands of flags fill State Capitol garden honoring fallen Louisiana heroes
-
Friends, family honor fallen service members at Evergreen Memorial Park
-
1 dead, 1 injured in basketball game shooting; Police name a suspect