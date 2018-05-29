LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE- State Police are investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting.

KATC reports that the shooting occurred at a Super 7 Motel on Evangeline Thruway south of I-10 in Lafayette. The officer was not injured but the suspect was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect's condition is unknown at this time. According to a witness they heard shouting followed by gunshots, according to KATC.

The shooting is still under investigation.