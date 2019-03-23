76°
Louisiana Democratic leader cited for casino incident

Saturday, March 23 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Karen Carter Peterson, a state senator from New Orleans and chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, admits to a gambling problem - minutes after WWL-TV posted a news story reporting that she had violated a ban on entering Louisiana casinos.
 
The station reported a Louisiana State Police trooper issued her a misdemeanor summons for violating a self-imposed ban when she gambled at L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge last month.
 
The Advocate reports a state police spokesman confirmed his agency issued the summons but declined to comment while the case is under review by East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III.
 
In an email Friday, Peterson said she has suffered from a gambling addiction for years. She also asked for forgiveness from family and friends.

