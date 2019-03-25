LISTEN: Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade controversy

Vitale visiting LSU earlier this year

BATON ROUGE - Things got heated Monday morning when hall of fame sportscaster and college basketball analyst Dick Vitale appeared on T-Bob Hebert and Jordy Culotta's ESPN radio show to discuss LSU's tournament run and the suspension of head coach Will Wade.

Wade has been suspended by LSU ever since a report detailed a phone call in which he discussed a "huge-ass offer" allegedly made in the recruitment of a player. While scores of fans have been calling for Wade to be reinstated, Vitale said those fans need to "look in the mirror" and be honest with themselves.

"They love their team and I respect that. But, they love it to a fault," Vitale said. "They want to defend something that's indefensible."

The morning show is far from the first time Vitale has criticized Wade over the alleged payment for players. The hall-of-famer has been vocal about how Wade, and other coaches caught in similar situations, should be disciplined.

The simple fact of representing LSU with comments on the FBI tape r grounds to fire Will Wade / an embarrassment to LSU / even if he & claims come out that no cash was actually laid out ! Morally he has violated the code of a contract btw school / coach https://t.co/aupLbTw4GB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2019

Vitale got especially heated when one of the hosts inferred that the sportscaster was part of the "hypocrisy" in the sport for his fiery criticism of Wade over other coaches who have faced similar accusations.

"I'll come on your damn show, but don't you call me a hypocrite," Vitale shouted.

Vitale defended his position, saying Wade has more evidence stacked against him than others in the past.

You can listen to the full 20-minute interview here.