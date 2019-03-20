Law enforcement provides sandbags to residents in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Residents in Assumption Parish who need of sandbags are welcome the parish's police jury.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arranged to have sandbagging equipment and machinery in position and working at the AG Center to prepare "as many sandbags as possible" in the event flooding continues to "deteriorate."

Officials say the police jury is delivering sand to locations as needed. People in need of sandbags can call 985-369-7742.