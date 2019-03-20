64°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement provides sandbags to residents in Assumption Parish
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Residents in Assumption Parish who need of sandbags are welcome the parish's police jury.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arranged to have sandbagging equipment and machinery in position and working at the AG Center to prepare "as many sandbags as possible" in the event flooding continues to "deteriorate."
Officials say the police jury is delivering sand to locations as needed. People in need of sandbags can call 985-369-7742.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR Crisis Intervention Center: Circle of Support Walk
-
DOTD crews are inspecting the southbound portion of Intracoastal Bridge damaged by...
-
Lane closed indefinitely after dump truck collides with Intracoastal Bridge
-
Rising river seeping into neighborhoods near levee
-
Court employee accused of falsifying hundreds of drug tests in exchange for...