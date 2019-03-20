64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement provides sandbags to residents in Assumption Parish

2 hours 19 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 9:43 AM March 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Residents in Assumption Parish who need of sandbags are welcome the parish's police jury.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arranged to have sandbagging equipment and machinery in position and working at the AG Center to prepare "as many sandbags as possible" in the event flooding continues to "deteriorate."

Officials say the police jury is delivering sand to locations as needed. People in need of sandbags can call 985-369-7742.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days