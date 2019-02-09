Group repairing Memorial Stadium ahead of event commemorating Baton Rouge Bus Boycott

BATON ROUGE – A community group in Baton Rouge is fixing up a site that nearly 66 years ago was the meeting spot for those seeking change. One Blood BR is repairing 3,000 seats in Memorial Stadium.

“We just wanted to be able to contribute,” said Pastor Devin O'Neal, who is organizing the faith-based initiative.

The cleaning effort is ahead of a huge event 'One Blood Revival.' The event is geared to encourage unity, bringing speakers to Baton Rouge from around the nation, as well as commemorate the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott.

“The bus boycott started in McKinley High School and then it got so big it came into Memorial Stadium,” explained O'Neal.

Back in 1953 when African Americans weren't allowed to sit in the front of buses, civil rights leaders met in Memorial Stadium to discuss unfairness of segregation. Rosa Parks would then join the boycott, as well as Martin Luther King Jr. It showcased what can happen when people come together.

“If we come together, I believe we can see the city change,” said O'Neal.

O'Neal wants to continue this change at ‘One Blood Revival.’

“None of us are better than any other. We're just the human race, we may be different colors but we're the same race,” said O'Neal.

The event will last for two days, April 12-13, all day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.