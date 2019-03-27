Freshman football player accused of raping 'blacked out' victim at LSU apartment

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student-athlete has been booked for rape after an alleged sexual assault at an on-campus apartment over the weekend.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at Riverbend Hall. According to arrest records, two women said they went to Alphonso 'Tae' Provens apartment after a night of drinking in Tigerland Saturday.

After stopping by his apartment, the victim said Provens followed her when she went to use the restroom through his bedroom. Once she was in his room, she said her memory became hazy and she "blacked out."

She said she regained consciousness as her shirt and underwear were being removed. The next thing the victim remembered was being face-down with Provens sexually assaulting her, she told investigators. She says Provens briefly stopped after she repeatedly told him 'no', but he soon tried to resume the assault.

The victim told officers she was able to escape from under him and got dressed before leaving the apartment with her friend. When the witness confronted Provens, he admitted to having sex with the victim but said he stopped because she was upset.

The two women said they both spent about three hours drinking in Tigerland before stopping at Provens' apartment around 2 a.m. They left his apartment roughly an hour and a half later.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed Provens is currently a freshman running back with the football team but said he's been in the process of transferring schools since last week. Provens had only four rushing attempts last season, according to lsusports.net.

The school says it will open its own investigation "once the law enforcement component is completed."

Provens was arrested Wednesday and booked on one count of third-degree rape.