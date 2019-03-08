73°
'Free Will Wade' two LSU students protest Will Wade's suspension

2 hours 4 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 March 08, 2019 2:47 PM March 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- As news spread about the suspension of head LSU Men's Basketball Coach Will Wade, some students jumped into action by protesting outside the Athletics building.

"Free Will Wade! That's our Coach! It's our fallen brother!" the two students chanted as they stood outside holding signs that read "Free Will Wade" and "I will Wade for you."

James Connors and Jack Dejong told WBRZ they heard the news and immediately decided to take a stand.

"We saw it, made the signs as quickly as we could after class and headed over here," Connors said.

Connors and Dejong hope the Tigers are still heading for a championship. The decision to suspend Wade indefinitely comes the day before the Tigers regular season finale against Vanderbilt. LSU could secure the program's first SEC regular season title since 2009 with a win on Saturday. 

"National championship is what we got our eyes set on since it's the beginning of the season.We are not worried at all. This is the best athletic school in the country for a reason," Dejong said.

The team is still set to face Vanderbilt in the PMAC Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

