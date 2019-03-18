65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fox News hires Donna Brazile as political contributor

4 hours 5 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 March 18, 2019 2:16 PM March 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News says it has hired former Democratic National Committee chief Donna Brazile as a political commentator.
  
Brazile had been let go from a similar role at CNN in 2016 after it was revealed that she had shared material about topics that would be addressed at a Democratic forum with Hillary Clinton's campaign.
  
At Fox, Brazile will not have anything to do with any debates or town halls - if they ever happen. That's from a Fox News executive who spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the person was not authorized to speak about contract details.
  
Brazile says she knows she'll be criticized by progressive friends for signing with Fox, but that she believes it's important to talk with people you disagree with.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days