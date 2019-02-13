Former deputy featured in Nakamoto report booked on theft charges

NEW ORLEANS - A disgraced West Baton Rouge deputy who was fired last year has been arrested on theft charges in New Orleans.

According to the Orleans Parish Jail, Michael Lafayette was booked with theft Tuesday and released from the jail.

Dr. Kam Zaheri told WBRZ last week that he sold a pool table to Lafayette. During that sale, Zaheri recalled Lafayette being interested in sentimental prayer statues that were inside his house.

When Lafayette left, the statues were gone and a check of the surveillance cameras showed Lafayette clutching the figurines as he walked out. Zaheri's wife confronted Lafayette, but he allegedly he shoved her out of the way.

Lafayette denied the claims when reporter Chris Nakamoto ran into him last week, but said he planned to turn himself in.

Lafayette was terminated from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office in December. According to investigators, he drove a prisoner to a motel to have sex with a sheriff's deputy. He was fired and charged with a felony, malfeasance in office.