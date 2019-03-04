Two transported after reported chlorine leak at Geismar chemical plant

GEISMAR - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed reports of a chlorine leak at an Ascension Parish plant early Monday morning.

The leak was reported around 5 a.m. at Air Liquide on Highway 30 in Geismar. According to the sheriff's office, crews began investigating after getting a call regarding the smell of chlorine in the area.

The leak was contained before 6 a.m. The sheriff's office said five workers were medically evaluated at the scene, with two being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"At no time was the public ever in danger during the release,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

State police are investigating the source of the leak.