Family finds joy in Christmas light display following August flood

CENTRAL – One home on Sullivan Road in Central lights up the entire street with synchronized lights on decorations and snowmen for each of the members of the Hohensee family.

The extraordinary light show started eight years ago after the family was watching television.

"Then we saw a commercial one year and it allowed us to animate the lights so we started. Into that we looked into do-it-yourself controllers and before you know it we were doing 600 channels of controlled lights," James Hohensee said.

With a background in engineering, James has made a lighting production at Christmas time and one of his friends nominated him and his family to be on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' show.

However, this year, the August flood pushed back filming and their preparation for the show.

"That made it really difficult you know cause you agree to do the show and then of course in August we had the flood and we basically lost 6 weeks of that production time," Hohensee said.

Despite their set back, the Hohensee family finished their display and now sell lighting products in a studio next to their home. They sell products in all 50 states and in 14 countries. This year the family decided to turn their hobby into a full time business.

"My wife and I run the day to day business. We package and shift orders around the world, it's really been great how the Christmas lighting community has really, just you know, just really let us expand," Hohensee said.

"There's so many people that come out here and tell us that they made it into a family tradition," he said.

The Hohensee family will appear on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' airs on Channel 2 on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.