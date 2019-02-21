Entergy to harness power from new solar plant in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - The state has approved Entergy's purchase of the output from a massive new solar power plant to be built in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The plant, being built on roughly 560 acres of land near Port Allen, will be one of the largest in the state once it's completed in 2020. Entergy say the output of the 50-megawatt plant will offset the equivalent of nearly 19,000 passenger vehicles’ emissions in one year.

Eagle Solar, the company responsible for the project, says the solar plant will generate approximately 350 jobs during construction and will bring approximately $6.4 million in tax revenue to the surrounding region over the next 30 years.