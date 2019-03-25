EBR jury to be selected in case of slain Shreveport officer

BATON ROUGE - It's been nearly four years since a Shreveport officer was killed in the line of duty.

Jury selection will take place in Baton Rouge Monday for accused killer 31-year-old Grover Cannon. Once selected, the jury will head to Shreveport for the actual trial. Cannon is accused of shooting Michael LaValley on August 5, 2015.

Reports say Cannon's defense lawyers have made numerous attempts to try and get a new location for the trail.

On the day in question, officers responded to a residence following a reported family disturbance. According to KTBS, when LaValley got to the scene Cannon's sister reportedly named her brother as the person inside the residence causing the disturbance.

Soon after the LaValley knocked on the door and made contact with Cannon, shots were fired.

Cannon has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.