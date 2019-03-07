Despite punching cop and pulling gun on civilian, man gets sweetheart deal

PORT ALLEN - Serious questions are being raised in West Baton Rouge Parish about how a man received what some are calling a sweetheart deal after he pulled a gun on a driver and punched a police officer who arrived on the scene to help.



Offord Daley, who was described as being in an enraged state, was driving on LA 1 in July when Dewayne Stoutamire said the trailer Daley was towing hit Stoutamire's vehicle. When Daley didn't stop, Stoutamire followed him, and that's when Daley stopped his car and pulled out a gun.



"He got out of his truck with a handgun to my car," Stoutamire recalled. "Pointed the handgun at me through the windshield and said I was a dead mother."



Stoutamire said Daley then got back in his truck and drove off. He finally came to a stop at River Road and River Landing in Addis. Addis Police arrived on the scene and noted in their report that Daley approached the officer in an aggressive manner. Feeling threatened, the officer used his taser on Daley.



Referring to Offord Daley by his first name, the officer noted in his report, "The taser deployment was unsuccessful and Offord immediately charged at me. A struggle ensued. During the course of the struggle, Offord intentionally punched me with his right fist and struck the left side of my face. The fight went on for about one minute before Deputy Daigle with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and we were able to detain Offord."



Despite good records from the Addis Police Department and Stoutamire's account of what happened, the charges were pleaded down to a misdemeanor when the case got to the district attorney's office.

Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson told WBRZ he's upset whenever an officer gets attacked, but his officers did their jobs, wrote their reports and sent it to the district attorney. He said once it gets sent to the DA's office, it's out of their hands.



"I don't believe it was handled fairly," Stoutamire said. "I don't think it was handled fairly. I think it's something that needs to be brought to the forefront."



The WBRZ Investigative Unit confirmed that when plea deals are offered, contact is typically made with the victims to make sure they agree with the deal. In this case, the victims, including Stoutamire and the officer for the Addis Police Department, were not contacted.



Stoutamire questions whether Daley has any connections that allowed this to unfold.



"I honestly believe if it was me standing out there with a gun pointing it at this gentleman telling him he was a dead M-F, and the police pulled up and I took a swing at the officer... Where would I be sitting?" Stoutamire said.



A Ruger SR45 was confiscated from Daley at the time of his arrest. When Daley was booked into jail, he was charged with aggravated assault, resisting an officer with force or violence and aggravated assault with a firearm. All of those charges were pleaded down to a misdemeanor.



