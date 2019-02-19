Crews working to clear truckload of tomatoes, peppers along I-10

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Crews have been working for hours to clear a load of tomatoes that spilled after an 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported on I-10 before LA 415 before 5 a.m.

(Lobdell) Overturned 18-wheeler hauling tomatoes STILL being unloaded ...crash happened overnight on I-10 E before LA 415. pic.twitter.com/Sbk6ufs5hU — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 19, 2019

The Advocate reports the truck was carrying boxes of bell peppers and cucumbers as well at the time of crash.

Overturned 18-wheeler being off loaded of its vegetable cargo. Bell peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes were scattered to an extent on the shoulder of I-10 east near mile marker 149 just west of the Lobdell exit. Happened around 4 AM. pic.twitter.com/w6qvYl1bSn — Bill Feig (@FeigPic) February 19, 2019

No serious injuries were reported.