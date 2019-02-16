67°
Court documents: Mother had abused teen in kidnapping case

1 year 9 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, April 26 2017 Apr 26, 2017 April 26, 2017 6:26 AM April 26, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Court documents show that a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher had endured months of abuse by her mother.

The mother is scheduled to appear in court next month to face five counts of abuse and neglect involving several of her children. She has pleaded not guilty.

The girl's father filed for divorce Monday, citing the alleged abuse. The teen was found safe with her 50-year-old teacher last week at a cabin in Northern California.

The teacher, Tad Cummins, faces a federal charge of bringing a minor across state lines for sex and state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. Cummins' attorney has said the girl went with her teacher willingly.

