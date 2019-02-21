Change-of-plea hearing for last ex-guard in inmate spraying

A federal judge has scheduled a change-of-plea hearing for a former Louisiana prison guard accused of watching as other guards pepper-sprayed handcuffed, kneeling inmates.



Former Lt. Christopher Loring is the last of five former Richwood Correctional Center guards accused in the case dating to October 2016.



The others all have pleaded guilty to conspiracy, and each of those has acknowledged spraying at least one inmate. A former captain said he used pepper spray on two inmates, then passed the can to other guards. A former sergeant and two former officers acknowledged spraying one inmate each.



Online records show that Judge Terry Doughty scheduled Loring's hearing for March 13 in federal court in Monroe.