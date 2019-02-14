Caught on camera: Police try to put the brakes on illegal drag racing ring

BATON ROUGE - For the past two years, Baton Rouge Police have known about an underground drag racing ring that uses two different locations to race, but have been unable to arrest the drivers for it.



Drag racing is illegal and trespassing on private property to watch it is also not allowed. According to police, there are four known locations where the underground drag racing group meets. Two are in Baton Rouge and two are in West Baton Rouge Parish.



"Our guys have been going out repeatedly in an attempt to catch these guys and girls while they are out drag racing," L'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police said. "We know they have lookouts."



Usually, by the time police arrive those lookouts alert those who are racing and the group disperses.



Incredible video of those street races shows people burning rubber, and racing up and down a straight away off Choctaw in Baton Rouge. A business owner who did not want to give us his last name said he's concerned someone is going to get hurt.



"It's just a matter of time before one of the cars goes off the road and runs into somebody, or we have some type of issue with a break-in or something along those lines," said the business owner, who wanted to only be called Sal.



Routinely they would find trash and other items left behind by those who are part of the illegal drag racing ring when they'd return to work on Monday.



"All ages, families, bring their pets and hang out and watch drag racing," Sal said. "Eat food and drink whatever they want to drink and tend to leave a lot of trash. We've had vandalism and damage to property."



Skid marks left behind on the street show just how many times the races have taken place. Police believe it's a lucrative deal for the winners where they can receive up to $5,000 if a driver wins.



"We're talking to the district commanders, the uniform patrol commander and commander over misdemeanor follow up in businesses in the area," Sal said. "We are actively working to shut this operation down."



