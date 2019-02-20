71°
Bullet through wall of mother's house kills man, 19
LOCKPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a 19-year-old man was killed by a bullet that penetrated a wall of his mother's house.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Lt. Brennan Matherne (muh-THERN) said in an email Monday that Alton Adams of Bayou Blue was killed by one of several rounds that came through the wall and a window of the home in Lockport.
Matherne says investigators don't know motive, including whether the shooter was aiming at the house or someone outside.
The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Lockport is about 32 miles (52 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans.
