Bullet through wall of mother's house kills man, 19

LOCKPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a 19-year-old man was killed by a bullet that penetrated a wall of his mother's house.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Lt. Brennan Matherne (muh-THERN) said in an email Monday that Alton Adams of Bayou Blue was killed by one of several rounds that came through the wall and a window of the home in Lockport.

Matherne says investigators don't know motive, including whether the shooter was aiming at the house or someone outside.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lockport is about 32 miles (52 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans.