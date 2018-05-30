89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD looking for gunman in North Harco Drive shooting

Wednesday, May 30 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are searching for a man they say is responsible for killing another man earlier this month.

Investigators believe that Marcus Clay and the suspect were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting. The incident happened May 20 in the 1800 block North Harco Drive.

Authorities say Clay was seen in the area suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Clay was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

