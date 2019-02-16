Beloso's walk-off bomb lifts LSU to 6-5 win over Army

BATON ROUGE - Just when Army thought No. 2 LSU was dead in the water, the true freshman Cade Beloso delivered a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift LSU to a wild 6-5 win over Army.

The true freshman right-hander Landon Marceaux lived up to the hype in his highly-anticipated debut. Marceaux held Army to one run on two hits while fanning five Black Knights over 5.2 innings.

Army pitcher Daniel Burggaarf baffled the Tigers' lineup for most of the day. Minus a two-run first inning, he held LSU in check retiring ten batters at one point.

In the seventh inning LSU freshman pitcher Chase Costello got roughed up for four runs. He would exit the game with the bases loaded. The very next at-bat relief pitcher Trent Vietmeier served up hanging breaking ball to Army first baseman Anthony Giachin which resulted in a three-run double.

The drama would continue into the ninth inning. LSU's first two batters reached base on walks issued by Sam Messina. That allowed first basemen Cade Beloso to be the hero. On the first-pitch of the at-bat he belted a line drive screamer over the right-field wall for his first career collegiate home run.

NEXT UP: LSU will go for the weekend sweep with one final game against Air Force. First pitch on Sunday is set for 3 p.m. with true freshman Jaden Hill expected to make his college debut.