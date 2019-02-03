Atlanta mayor on Super Bowl: ''Anybody other than the Saints''

NEW ORLEANS - The mayor of Atlanta has a clear preference in this weekend's NFC Championship game, and it's most definitely not the Saints.

On Sunday, the Saints and Rams will square off to determine which of the two will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIII. This year, the big game is designated to be played in Atlanta's newly-built Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Saints' longtime NFC South rivals, the Falcons.

Georgia sports fans have already flocked online to voice their disdain at the mere thought of New Orleans playing for a championship in their building before the dirty birds have even hosted a playoff game there. This past week, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she shares that sentiment.

“Just anybody other than the Saints. I know there’s going to be a bounty on my head for saying that,” Keisha Lance Bottoms told several news outlets. “But, if it can’t be the Falcons, then hey, as long as it’s not the Saints then I am happy.”

The Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Superdome this Sunday to decide who moves on. On the AFC side, the Chiefs will battle it out with the Patriots.