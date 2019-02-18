57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amazon aims to cut its carbon footprint

4 hours 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 February 18, 2019 12:03 PM February 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon, which ships millions of packages a year to shopper's doorsteps, says it wants to be greener.

The online retail giant announced plans Monday to make half of all its shipments carbon neutral by 2030. To reach that goal, the online retail giant says it will use more renewable energy like solar power; have more packages delivered in electric vans; and push suppliers to remake their packaging.

McDonald's, Coca-Cola and other big companies that generate lots of waste have announced similar initiatives, hoping to appeal to customers concerned about the environment. Amazon is calling its program "Shipment Zero," and plans to publicly publish its carbon footprint for the first time later this year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days