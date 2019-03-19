69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Airline Highway reopens in Baton Rouge after train collides with 18-wheeler

6 hours 27 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 March 19, 2019 8:55 AM March 19, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 8:45 a.m. on Airline Highway at South Choctaw Drive. The intersection was closed around 9:11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the train was carrying coal and the truck was empty at the time of the crash.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, motor oil leaked onto the roadway as a result of the crash, but crews cleaned up the area. 

The intersection was re-opened just before 10 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days