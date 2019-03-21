68°
$625M jackpot at stake in upcoming Powerball drawing

Thursday, March 21 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $625 million.
  
The jackpot on Saturday would be the seventh-largest in U.S. history, with an estimated lump sum payout of $380.6 million before taxes.
  
The odds of winning are extremely long, at 1 in 292.2 million, but they do get beaten.
  
The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot: a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which marked the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.
