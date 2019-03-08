57°
2 runner-up tickets sold in Louisiana for Powerball drawing

Thursday, March 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two Powerball tickets sold in the New Orleans area are each worth $50,000.
  
Louisiana Lottery officials said Thursday that one of the winning tickets for Wednesday's drawing was sold in Slidell at the Racetrack gas station on Gause Blvd. and the other was sold in Destrehan at the Corner Market on Airline Highway.
  
Both tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn and the Powerball.
  
The winning numbers were: 6, 10, 21, 35, 46 and Powerball 23.
  
None of the tickets sold matched all five numbers and the Powerball to win the estimated $382.1 million jackpot. Saturday's prize rises to an estimated $414 million.
