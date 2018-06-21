84°
2 injured in shooting in Morganza

By: Austin Hart

MORGANZA - Two people were taken to the hospital following an afternoon shooting, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials with PCPSO confirm a shooting occurred on Deaton Lane sometime before 3:30 p.m. Two people were injured in the shooting, one of them with critical injuries, officials said.

Sources told News 2 the victims received injuries to the hand and wrist.

The victims were taken to Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads. Sources said one victim was being brought to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge via helicopter.

