SU band performs during parade

BATON ROUGE - As usual, Saturday's annual St. Patrick's Day — Wearin' of the Green Parade — drew huge crowds.

According to the inaugural Wearin' of the Green Parade magazine, which can be found around town, the first parade rolled on March 13, 1986. It rolled along Perkins Road from City Park to what was Zee Zee's Pub, now the Overpass Merchant. The parade has grown since then, now in its 34th installment.

Five years after starting, the parade moved to its current starting point of Hundred Oaks at Acadian Thruway, which was in 1991. In 1993, the city saw snowfall the night before the parade making for cold roll the next morning.

Floats began lining up along Hundred Oaks Boulevard and Glenmore Avenue around 7 a.m. Starting at 7:30 a.m., Perkins Road will be closed between Broussard and the Acadian Thruway. The remainder of the parade route will close to traffic starting at 8:45 a.m.

The parade was televised on WBRZ and WBRZ +.

The Southern University marching band, the Human Jukebox, also marched and performed in the parade. Click HERE to watch and hear them march down Hundred Oaks.