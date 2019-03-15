Shamrocks and shenanigans: The 34th Wearin' of the Green Parade

BATON ROUGE - Lots of people are expected to hit the streets Saturday for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day staple — WBRZ's Wearin' of the Green Parade.

According to the inaugural Wearin' of the Green Parade magazine, which can be found around town, the first parade rolled on March 13, 1986. It rolled along Perkins Road from City Park to what was Zee Zee's Pub, now the Overpass Merchant. The parade has grown since then, now in its 34th installment.

Five years after starting, the parade moved to its current starting point of Hundred Oaks at Acadian Thruway, which was in 1991. In 1993, the city saw snowfall the night before the parade making for cold roll the next morning.

Floats will begin lining along Hundred Oaks Boulevard and Glenmore Avenue around 7 a.m. Starting at 7:30 a.m., Perkins Road will be closed between Broussard and the Acadian Thruway. The remainder of the parade route will close to traffic starting at 8:45 a.m.

Be sure to wave and try to catch some beads as the WBRZ float rides by Saturday morning.

For those who can't make it to festivities, watch the parade online by clicking HERE.