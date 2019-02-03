LSU Manship School 2015 gubernatorial debate

BATON ROUGE – In a sixty-minute debate broadcast on TV stations and streamed on websites across Louisiana, three of the four main candidates running for governor discussed what each would do if elected Saturday.

Senator David Vitter, a republican, did not appear at the debate. Vitter has missed many debates leading up to the election. Debate organizers said Vitter's office said he had a scheduling conflict and could not attend.

Vitter's absence was part of the discussion.

“He talks about freedom, he talks about freedom of the press… it appears to be 'fleeing from the press' is his buzz word,” Scott Angelle said. Angelle, also a republican, is the Public Service Commissioner for Louisiana.

The debate was shown on WBRZ.com Wednesday evening and WBRZ sister-station WBTR TV in the Baton Rouge area. WBRZ anchor Michael Marsh was a panelist and asked a series of questions.

Other issues addressed included healthcare and transportation issues such as traffic.

Each candidate sold viewers on what makes them the best choice. John Bel Edwards, a democrat and member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said he has the honesty and integrity to break the often negative political style of Louisiana.

"We need to move forward with good leadership, it doesn't matter if they are democrats, republicans or independents," Edwards campaigned.

Angelle offered his conservative values.

Jay Dardenne, a republican and current Lt. Governor, said he was groomed for the job since he has taken the interim title of governor when Bobby Jindal leaves to campaign for president.

"You lead by example and that's what I've done," Dardenne added.

The election is Saturday.

