LSU Lineback breakdown

BATON ROUGE - When Kevin Steele was hired as the new defensive coordinator, he was also brought on to take over the task of linebackers coach.

If the spring is any indication, he may have one of the fastest LB units to work with in recent LSU history.

The group is led by junior Kendell Beckwith, who took over at Mike Linebacker seven games into the season and never looked back. The former East Feliciana standout recorded 77 tackles, which was 2nd on the team.

The biggest loss personnel wise was will linebacker Kwon Alexander, who led the Tigers in tackles with 90 in 2014. Stepping into that role will be senior Deion Jones, who had 27 tackles last year. He compares favorably to Alexander as they are both considered some of the fastest linebackers in the SEC.

Junior Lamar Louis returns as the starter at sam linebacker. He finished 2014 with 29 tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

Guys like special teams ace Duke Riley and spring standout Ronnie Feist will also vie for time, but depth will be this group's issue. The Tigers signed no incoming freshman LBs, and have only 7 on the roster after the transfer of Clifton Garrett.