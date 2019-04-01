Brockovich talks sinkhole with Bayou Corne residents

PIERRE PART- Erin Brockovich, the woman who became famous after a film profiled her life in the year 2000 starring Julia Roberts, visited with residents affected by the Bayou Corne sinkhole.

Brockovich helped get millions of dollars in settlement money from a company in California, after she helped prove the company contaminated the ground water. Dozens of residents were sickened by cancer.

Today, Brockovich told residents they needed to stick together as a community. She also said she believed that the residents needed to heed the officials advice to evacuate, considering the fact that the area remains under an evacuation order.

She met with them for two hours, after visiting the sinkhole site today.

Brockovich said no matter what, she has the residents' back.

