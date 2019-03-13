Zippy's serving extra sass with sign about two college scandals

BATON ROUGE – The notoriously snarky Zippy’s sign on Perkins Road served up a double-serving of sass Wednesday, wrapping up two college scandals into one.

“Aunt Becky bribe Alleva and King to resign,” the sign read.

The marquee’s message is a nod to the ongoing college admissions scandal that netted actress Lori Loughlin and the ongoing debacle of LSU’s basketball program being the center of a controversial discussion heard on a wiretap.

Loughlin played Aunt Becky on the popular late 80s, 90s-era TV show Full House.

Prosecutors allege Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither is a rower, to make certain their children were admitted to the university.

Loughlin and actress Felicity Huffman are among as many as 40 to 50 people implicated in the scheme involving various officials at several universities.

Of course, the Joe Alleva and F. King Alexander dig are tied to the decision to suspend LSU’s basketball coach Will Wade amid the wiretapping scandal rocking college basketball.

Wade was shockingly suspended with pay last week. Wade makes as much as $8,000 a day.

At the basketball game Saturday where Wade was absent following his suspension, fans chanted and held signs insinuating Joe Alleva, LSU’s athletic director, should be fired.

Zippy’s is never afraid to say – or post – what lots of people think. The restaurant’s signs are a part of local pop culture and are usually topical especially during LSU Football season.

"We've been doing the signs since the day we opened,” owner Neal Hendrick said in a WBRZ story in October centered on so-called “Alabama hate week.”

Customers love it, he says, and they try to push the envelope.

"We're not PG. We're not politically correct. Like I said, we try to keep it PG-13 plus...ish and some people are just kind of sticks in the mud."

Messages are crafted after an “idea meeting” of sorts. Click HERE to read and watch more about how they determine a sign’s message.

In addition to Zippy's, a billboard owner along I-10 near the lakes added a "Free Will Wade" message to the digital rotation of advertisements this week.

