Ying Yang Twins, Choppa performing at halftime for NFC Championship Game

Photo: Choppa via New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - Halftime entertainment for Sunday's highly anticipated NFC Championship Game in the Superdome has been announced, and Saints fans won't be disappointed.

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday afternoon that local rapper Choppa and hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins will be performing at halftime at Sunday's game against the Rams.

When the Saints won the Super Bowl in 2009, the Ying Yang Twins' song "Stand Up and Get Crunk" became the unofficial anthem of New Orleans. This year, Choppa's song "Choppa Style" has gained massive amounts of attention around the Crescent City's football team.

Also announced Wednesday, Cheap Trick will be performing Sunday in Champion's Square at 11:30 a.m. Admittance is free to the public.

Before kickoff, Jimmy Buffett will lead the Superdome in the National Anthem.