Woman killed after crashing into Plaquemine waterway

IBERVILLE PARISH - One person is dead after a car went into a waterway in Plaquemine early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported before 7:30 a.m.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, witnesses at the scene said they saw a small car "driving erratically" on Highway 77 near Bayou Plaquemine before the crash. State police later said the driver, 39-year-old Britney Vigil, was unrestrained and died in the crash.

Authorities believe Vigil was on her way to work at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.