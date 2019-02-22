75°
Woman in Florida stripped, poured ketchup on herself at diner

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 30 2015 Oct 30, 2015 October 30, 2015 6:02 PM October 30, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

MIAMI BEACH - Police have arrested a woman who they say lay naked on a table at a South Beach diner and poured ketchup on herself.

Witnesses told Miami Beach police a topless Angelic Valle turned over tables and chairs at Johnny Rockets earlier this month, then removed the bottom of her bikini before climbing on the table and pouring the ketchup on herself.

Onlookers said she then began to perform a kind of dance while she still lay prone on the table.

One patron told police he grabbed a chair to make a barrier. Other male diners encircled her and waited for police.

Valle was gone when officers arrived, but they located her. The 23-year-old Valle was arrested Thursday.

She did not respond to a telephone message left for her Friday.

