Wayde Sims honored at halftime of LSU's SEC Tournament match-up with Florida

3 hours 18 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 March 15, 2019 1:32 PM March 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Wayde Sims, the LSU basketball star who was gunned down last year, was honored at halftime of the Tigers' SEC Tournament appearance Friday.

Sims parents, Wayne and Fay, were both presented with the SEC Legend trophy in their son's stead. He is one of 14 Allstate SEC Basketball Legends recognized in Nashville Friday.

Sims was shot and killed following a concert at Southern University in September. Police said a friend of Sims got into a fight just off the school's campus and Sims was shot when he tried to intervene.

Sims' accused killer is still waiting to stand trial for murder.

