Waste company drops recycling pick-ups in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Citing a "decline in the recycling markets," Republic Services says it will no longer support recycling pick-ups in Ascension Parish.

According to a letter sent to customers Wednesday, recycling services will cease effective April 1. From then on, Republic advises that its customers bring any recyclables to the nearest center at 7815 Tom Drive in Baton Rouge.

All current recycling containers will be converted into additional trash containers to be serviced on the same day as usual trash pick-ups. The statement says this will bill out at $6 per month added to customers' invoices.

Anyone not planning to utilize the second container can schedule it for removal by calling Republic at (225)778-3800.