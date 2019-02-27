74°
WANTED: Suspects accused of stealing from Iberville Parish business
IBERVILLE PARISH - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects who stole items from an area business.
According to police, the suspects cut the lock on the business' gate and stole a generator and a utility trailer. Authorities didn't release the name of the business or when the crime occurred.
Anyone with information can contact Detective James Williams at 225-642-5222.
