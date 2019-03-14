77°
VIDEO: Crew escapes sinking tugboat in Mississippi River near LSU

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Coast Guard says members of a tugboat crew abandoned their ship after it began sinking in the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon.

Video recorded by a passerby Thursday shows the sinking vessel in the river near LSU in the early afternoon. Coast Guard officials confirm four crew members were rescued from the vessel.

The Coast Guard is still in the water looking for the sunken ship. It's unclear at this time what caused the ship to capsize.

No injuries or potential pollution have been reported.

