Vehicles smashed, 18-wheeler flipped in major crashes on I-12 Wednesday
PONCHATOULA - Emergency crews were called to two serious crashes on I-12 East Wednesday.
The crashes were reported between the interchange and the Pumpkin Center exit before 12:30 p.m., according to the Hammond Rural Fire Department.
There's no word on injuries at this time.
Officials say drivers can expect congestion in the area over the next several hours.
