Two perfect 10s push LSU Gymnastics past Oregon State

Credit: LSU Creative

BATON ROUGE- LSU scored a season high score of 198.150 to beat Oregon State Friday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers celebrated senior night as Julianna Cannamela, McKenna Kelley, Lexie Priessman, and Sarah Finnegan competed in their last home regular season meet of their LSU career and went out with a bang.

Finnegan won her 10th All-Around title of the season after scoring 39.800.

The meet was capped off with back-to-back perfect scores in the final rotation on floor from Kennedi Edney and McKenna Kelley.

The Tigers improve to 10-3 on the year and will next travel to the Mckale Center in Tucson, Arizona to take on the Arizona Wildcats at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15th.

“We asked the kids to just have fun and not get caught up in senior night and they did that. They relaxed, performed and gave it all they have. There was so many incredible performances and so much enthusiasm, passion and pride in what they did. This was LSU Gymnastics and the best of this sport,” said head coach D-D Breaux.