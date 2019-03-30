Two people arrested following attempted robbery, double shooting near Walmart on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Two people have been arrested after an attempted robbery turned into a shooting in a parking lot off of College Drive earlier this month.

According to arrest records, 23-year-old Rondell Hill and 25-year-old Alyssa Spikes were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison overnight on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and attempted armed robbery.

On March 5 around 7:15 p.m., authorities responded to the Walmart parking lot on College Drive where two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities discovered that the shooting actually took place in the parking lot of Albertsons located right next to the Walmart. The victims reportedly drove themselves to the opposite parking lot for help after the shooting, according to arrest records.

One of the victims told police that they were in the Albertsons parking lot completing a narcotics transaction when an unknown male took out a gun and shot them. The suspects then fled the parking lot in a red sedan driven by an unknown female.

At the scene, detectives recovered a State of Texas citation that belonged to Spikes. It was later discovered that the suspects' vehicle had been leased from a company in Texas to Hill, which was confirmed by the leasing company.

One of the victims also provided a phone number which matched with Hill through multiple police databases and was also the same number provided by the leasing company.

No bond has been set for either Hill or Spikes.