Two killed, three injured in St. John the Baptist crash

EDGARD - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police were called to a fatal crash in St. John the Baptist Parish Tuesday night.

The crash was reported before 9:30 p.m. on LA 3127 near Willowbend. According to state police, the accident claimed the lives of 39-year-old Henry Coleman and 30-year-old Jacob Landry.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 21-year-old Tyler Gros was driving a 2010 Nissan Maxima on LA 3127. At the same time, Coleman was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger.

For reasons still under investigating, Gross crossed the center lane and hit Coleman's vehicle head-on. Coleman and Landry, one of his passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman's other two passengers were transported to area hospitals with serious to moderate injuries.

Gross suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

It's unclear if impairment is a factor in the crash. A standard toxicology report is pending on the part of Coleman through the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office. A blood sample was obtained from Gros and a toxicology report is pending through the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Investigators are working to determine if Coleman and his occupants were restrained during the crash.