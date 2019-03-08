Two indicted in fatal beating of Alabama fan after LSU game

AMITE- A grand jury has indicted two men in the fatal beating of an Alabama football fan at a Ponchatoula bar after LSU lost its game.

Ryan Anthony and Azia Crockett, both 24, were arrested after the Nov. 4 attack that fatally wounded Robert Bowers, 46, and are now charged with manslaughter.

Officers were called to the Ponchatoula Pub after the fight. Bowers was unconscious and had other serious injuries, authorities said at the time. He later died at a hospital.

Anthony is set to be arraigned May 9, and Crockett's arraignment is set for May 16.