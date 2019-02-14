65°
Two arrested, suspected of breaking into Walker Game Stop

By: WBRZ Staff
William Fowler (Left), Michael Laplatney (Right)

WALKER - Police arrested two men suspected of stealing several video game consoles from The Game Stop near the Walker Walmart.

William Fowler and Matthew Laplatney are accused of disrupting the electricity at the store, breaking through the front door and stealing several expensive consoles from display cases. Security cams from nearby stores caught the men leaving the scene.

After posting images of the suspects on social media, detectives received a tip about one of the suspect's identities.

They're booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Simple Burglary, Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Theft.

