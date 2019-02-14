65°
Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested, suspected of breaking into Walker Game Stop
WALKER - Police arrested two men suspected of stealing several video game consoles from The Game Stop near the Walker Walmart.
William Fowler and Matthew Laplatney are accused of disrupting the electricity at the store, breaking through the front door and stealing several expensive consoles from display cases. Security cams from nearby stores caught the men leaving the scene.
After posting images of the suspects on social media, detectives received a tip about one of the suspect's identities.
They're booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Simple Burglary, Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Theft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nine members of shuttered LSU fraternity charged; disturbing hazing details released
-
Callin' Baton Rouge: Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line to headline Bayou Country...
-
Nine members of shuttered LSU fraternity arrested; disturbing hazing details released
-
Woman killed in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
One dead in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish