Truck fire blocks lane on I-12 East at Walker
WALKER - A truck fire is blocking one lane of travel on Interstate 12 eastbound near Walker Road.
According to DOTD, the left lane and shoulder are blocked on I-12 East at Walker Road due to a vehicle fire. The incident happened sometime after 3:00 p.m.
A viewer picture shows the entire front of a red pick-up truck on fire. Emergency crews are responding to the scene to douse the flames.
Delays are approaching Juban Road.
