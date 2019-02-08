Truck fire blocks lane on I-12 East at Walker

WALKER - A truck fire is blocking one lane of travel on Interstate 12 eastbound near Walker Road.

According to DOTD, the left lane and shoulder are blocked on I-12 East at Walker Road due to a vehicle fire. The incident happened sometime after 3:00 p.m.

A viewer picture shows the entire front of a red pick-up truck on fire. Emergency crews are responding to the scene to douse the flames.

Delays are approaching Juban Road.