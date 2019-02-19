Top-ranked LSU rallies to beat Southeastern 6-5

BATON ROUGE - It was wet, it was cold and the bats were quiet on a dreary night at Alex Box Stadium. Despite only managing one extra base hit, the No. 1 LSU Tigers found a way to salvage a 6-5 win over Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night, improving to (4-0) overall.

The LSU bullpen was the story of the night. Matthew Beck, Devin Fontenot and Todd Peterson tossed five scoreless innings after starter Cole Henry was touched up for three earned runs on seven hits.

Southeastern led 5-4 in the seventh-inning, that's when shortstop Josh Smith took a fastball straight to the chin. Smith had a bloodied mouth but stayed in the game after being cleared by trainer Cory Couture who administered a concussion test.

That brought to life a fired up LSU dugout who went on a rally the very next inning. Mainieri who was frustrated with the bottom part of the lineup made some changes late looking for a spark.

Giovanni DiGiacomo led off the eighth inning with a pinch-hit single to left field. He then stole a bag on a wild hit-and-run attempt.

The next batter was pinch-hitter Chris Reid who laid down a perfect sac-bunt to advance the runner to third. Catcher Brock Mathis then blooped a shallow pop-fly over the shortstops head for a go-ahead RBI which proved to be the game winner.

In the ninth inning closer Todd Peterson recorded the final three outs while throwing legitimate heat. The flame throwing right-hander touched 98 MPH on the radar gun for the first time in his collegiate career.

Wednesday’s game at Northwestern State has been postponed due to expected bad weather and poor field conditions. LSU will return to action Friday night at home for a three game set against Bryant.